Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

