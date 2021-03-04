Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.