Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

