Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ExlService in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of EXLS opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $99,136.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,316,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,775. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

