Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

