EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $52,970.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00480440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00072884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00078813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00084778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00497423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054061 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

