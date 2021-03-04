Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 309,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

