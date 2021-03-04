Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 12.8%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.79. 523,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 616,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $201.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.