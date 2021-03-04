Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 135.4% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002834 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

