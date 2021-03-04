Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $173,026.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00434953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.37 or 0.04443897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.