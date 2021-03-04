Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.87.

ET opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

