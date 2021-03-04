Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $514,732.40 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rodney Clemente sold 200 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $3,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERII. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

