Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ERII stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
A number of research analysts have commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
