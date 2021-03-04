Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,941 shares of company stock worth $3,762,330 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

