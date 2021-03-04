Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0003

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Energo has a market capitalization of $185,590.79 and approximately $2,758.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00782695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

