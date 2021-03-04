Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 297.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,972 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

