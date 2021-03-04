ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENGGY. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.30 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

