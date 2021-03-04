Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $50.95 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $50.95 million and $467,266.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

