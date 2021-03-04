Emma Walmsley Sells 32,346 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 10 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.19).

On Tuesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,384 ($18.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($162.74).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of £126.27 ($164.97).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,207.80 ($15.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,305.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,393.05. The company has a market cap of £60.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

