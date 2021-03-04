Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

