EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,980. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.