EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 114.1% in February

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

