Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $6.51 Average PT from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 4,709,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,439. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

