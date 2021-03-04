Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

