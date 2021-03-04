Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.42

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 938328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.23.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

