Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) PT Set at C$14.50 by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

