Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Neil A. Johnson Purchases 22,500 Shares

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £74,250 ($97,008.10).
LON:ELTA opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £126.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Electra Private Equity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.
About Electra Private Equity
