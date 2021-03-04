Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives $52.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

EIDX stock remained flat at $$122.21 during trading on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total transaction of $219,161.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

