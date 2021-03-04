EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

