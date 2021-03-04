Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $541,135.08 and approximately $507.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

