EBCoin (EBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00791307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00045204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

