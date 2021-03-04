Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFF. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NYSE EFF opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

