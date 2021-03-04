Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

