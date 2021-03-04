Dycom Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 889% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

