Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

