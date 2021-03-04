Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of DY opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.