DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Shares of KTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,876. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

