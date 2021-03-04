Dubuque Bank & Trust Takes $376,000 Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Everbridge stock opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

