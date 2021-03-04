Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.