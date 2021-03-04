Dubuque Bank & Trust Invests $325,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after buying an additional 815,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

