Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $430,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

