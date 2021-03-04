Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 1,966 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

