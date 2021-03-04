Dubuque Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

