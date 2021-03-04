DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3,771.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

