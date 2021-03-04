Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.