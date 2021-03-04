Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

