Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 555.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

