Duality Advisers LP Buys 663 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.57.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

