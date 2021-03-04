Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.