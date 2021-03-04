Dragonchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $337,310.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $47.41 million and $337,310.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00777318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,246,629 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.