Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASFQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASFQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 6.25 $363.71 million $2.10 15.90 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35% RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Emmett and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 9 3 0 2.25 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It provides debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate and invests directly into commercial real estate properties located throughout the United States. RAIT originates secured and unsecured credit facilities including bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, trust preferred securities and subordinated debt for private and corporate owners of commercial real estate, REITs, and real estate operating companies and their intermediaries. The Company is also an asset and property manager of real estate-related assets. RAIT Investment Trust is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

